Bleichroeder LP Sells 2,737,210 Shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Bleichroeder LP cut its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,737,210 shares during the period. DCP Midstream makes up about 4.5% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

In other DCP Midstream news, President Don Baldridge bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sean O’brien bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 95,150 shares of company stock worth $649,748 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.22. 2,050,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. DCP Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($3.13). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

