Bleichroeder LP Sells 404,676 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bleichroeder LP lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404,676 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.8% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after buying an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% during the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,003,000 after purchasing an additional 930,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after acquiring an additional 788,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.72. 9,201,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,525,450. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $124.88 and a 1-year high of $164.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

