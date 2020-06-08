Bleichroeder LP Sells 97,817 Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bleichroeder LP decreased its holdings in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,817 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in CareDx were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNA. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,184,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,839,000 after purchasing an additional 514,008 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 63.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 994,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after acquiring an additional 385,926 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 63.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after acquiring an additional 385,926 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at $7,868,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 770.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 401,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 355,028 shares in the last quarter.

CDNA traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,304. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CareDx Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CareDx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,765,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 57,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,656,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,538 shares of company stock worth $6,003,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

