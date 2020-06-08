Bleichroeder LP Trims Stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Bleichroeder LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,524 shares during the quarter. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,550,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,726. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

