BlitzPredict Price Reaches $0.0003 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $109,529.48 and approximately $3.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003638 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000480 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043244 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

