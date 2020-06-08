BMO Capital Markets Increases K12 (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $32.00

K12 (NYSE:LRN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of K12 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.65. 12,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. K12 has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $32.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.23.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that K12 will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of K12 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,047,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of K12 by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 25,445 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of K12 by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 154,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 70,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

