Bounty0x (BNTY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,871.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $189,514.26 and approximately $2,871.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.25 or 0.05588436 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00055962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010261 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.