BoutsPro Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $70,193.45 and $34,758.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One BoutsPro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.01 or 0.01987454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00178661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00120574 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro launched on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

