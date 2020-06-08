Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE:BHR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.51. 1,263,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,228. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $160.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.74.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,591,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 195,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 742,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 88,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

