Brokerages Anticipate American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.89 Million

Brokerages expect American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) to report $224.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.10 million to $233.68 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full year sales of $853.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $838.00 million to $869.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $876.92 million, with estimates ranging from $870.00 million to $883.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $193.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.73 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARA. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of American Renal Associates from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of ARA stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. 195,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. American Renal Associates has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $13.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

