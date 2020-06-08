Brokerages Anticipate Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) will post sales of $32.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.93 million. Carter Bank and Trust posted sales of $31.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full year sales of $131.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.94 million to $134.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $132.08 million, with estimates ranging from $128.56 million to $135.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carter Bank and Trust.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 130,251 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 285,076.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,055,000 after buying an additional 1,140,307 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARE traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. 236,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,757. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. Carter Bank and Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

