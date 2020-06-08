Brokerages Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report sales of $27.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.20 million and the highest is $43.90 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $52.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $260.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $314.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $361.00 million, with estimates ranging from $308.40 million to $413.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNTY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of Century Casinos stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Century Casinos has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $185.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05.

In other news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 255,281 shares of company stock valued at $355,732 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

