Brokerages Anticipate El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce $96.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.16 million and the highest is $98.45 million. El Pollo LoCo posted sales of $113.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full year sales of $420.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.03 million to $422.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $448.03 million, with estimates ranging from $441.74 million to $456.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow El Pollo LoCo.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $105.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CL King began coverage on El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 22.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.24. 732,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. El Pollo LoCo has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $570.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.64.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo LoCo (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.