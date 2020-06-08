Brokerages Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Huntsman reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 131.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.37.

HUN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. 1,672,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,642. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 155,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony P. Hankins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,257,721.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,749,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,016,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 244.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,941 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 157.1% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,206,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after buying an additional 1,348,259 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after buying an additional 1,240,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

