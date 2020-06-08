Brokerages Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.81 Million

Analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post sales of $80.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.72 million and the lowest is $71.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $102.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $368.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.53 million to $373.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $418.47 million, with estimates ranging from $387.59 million to $474.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,467,000 after buying an additional 3,218,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,289,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after buying an additional 888,863 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 210.5% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 1,097,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 743,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 775.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 667,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,833. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

