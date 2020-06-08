Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $193.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report $193.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.84 million and the highest is $202.46 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $255.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $913.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $885.38 million to $926.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.91 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $45.41. 491,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In related news, Director Nolan E. Karras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $220,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $82,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,768. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $151,308,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,232,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,304 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,283,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,629 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,628,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,531,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after acquiring an additional 826,911 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

