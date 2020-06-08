Brokerages Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.41. National Retail Properties posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NNN traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $37.85. 1,866,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,385. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 136.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,073,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,115,000 after buying an additional 2,347,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,982,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,010,000 after buying an additional 1,998,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $86,963,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 24.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,495,000 after purchasing an additional 760,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

