Brokerages Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce $67.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.20 million to $69.50 million. Nautilus reported sales of $59.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $343.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.50 million to $345.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $349.45 million, with estimates ranging from $345.10 million to $353.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $93.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 26.33%.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Nautilus from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

In other news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 40,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $245,586.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,150.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 46.7% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 866,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 275,665 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 679,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 95,677 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 436,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 139,529 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,732. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $207.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $7.63.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.