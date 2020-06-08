Brokerages Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce sales of $90.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.60 million to $95.41 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $74.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $372.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.40 million to $388.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $362.84 million, with estimates ranging from $343.40 million to $379.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $93.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.59 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $46,566.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCFC traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.61. 620,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

