Brokerages Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $46.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the lowest is $46.20 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $43.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $194.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.40 million to $197.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $183.45 million, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $185.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYBT. Stephens upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,409. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $865.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bickel III purchased 12,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $372,311.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,582 shares of company stock valued at $384,003. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 359,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

