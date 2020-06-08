Brokerages Expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.05. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $189.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.37%.

CMCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CJS Securities cut Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $22,823,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 773.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 590,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,525 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 111,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,981. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $826.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.57. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

