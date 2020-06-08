Brokerages Expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.85 Million

Brokerages expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) to post sales of $207.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.00 million and the highest is $210.70 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $212.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $855.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $855.60 million to $855.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $887.05 million, with estimates ranging from $874.70 million to $899.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRTN. Loop Capital downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens upgraded Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,356. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In other news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $582,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,565. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 7.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

