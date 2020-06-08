Brokerages Expect State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) to post sales of $360.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for State Auto Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360.10 million and the highest is $361.50 million. State Auto Financial posted sales of $329.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that State Auto Financial will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover State Auto Financial.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $349.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.00 million. State Auto Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STFC. ValuEngine lowered State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on State Auto Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, SVP Kim Burton Garland purchased 2,080 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $39,187.20. Also, CEO Michael Larocco purchased 5,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $112,950.00. Insiders purchased a total of 48,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,373 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.52. 66,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.02. State Auto Financial has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

