Brokerages Expect Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.65. Union Bankshares reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Union Bankshares.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.75 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 530,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $141,020.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 407,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,948. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.