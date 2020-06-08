Brokerages Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT at $18.00

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 77,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,605. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $724.64 million, a PE ratio of 53.17 and a beta of -0.16.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

