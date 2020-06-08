Brokerages Set Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) PT at GBX 658.13

Shares of Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 658.13 ($8.38).

AGK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 350 ($4.45) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 700 ($8.91) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 820 ($10.44) to GBX 780 ($9.93) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 700 ($8.91) to GBX 350 ($4.45) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 905 ($11.52) to GBX 575 ($7.32) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

AGK traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Friday, reaching GBX 551.50 ($7.02). The company had a trading volume of 741,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 462.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 657.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. Aggreko has a one year low of GBX 285.90 ($3.64) and a one year high of GBX 881 ($11.21).

In other Aggreko news, insider Chris Weston sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.52), for a total transaction of £14,022.54 ($17,847.19). Also, insider Sarah Kuijlaars acquired 3,000 shares of Aggreko stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.50) per share, with a total value of £15,330 ($19,511.26).

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

