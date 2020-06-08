Brokerages Set Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT at $311.65

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.32.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of AAPL traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,877,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,367,055. The firm has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 1-year low of $190.30 and a 1-year high of $333.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

