Brokerages Set Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT at $9.17

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBBY. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,249 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $5,437,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $3,131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 12.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 119,317 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BBBY traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,006,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,273,037. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

