Brokerages Set Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) Target Price at €28.70

Shares of Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €28.70 ($33.37).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GBF shares. Metzler set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

ETR:GBF traded up €0.52 ($0.60) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €19.87 ($23.10). 170,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,878. The company has a fifty day moving average of €16.04 and a 200 day moving average of €25.16. Bilfinger has a 12 month low of €12.64 ($14.70) and a 12 month high of €35.32 ($41.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.29 million and a P/E ratio of -91.15.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

