Brokerages Set Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Price Target at $223.15

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.79.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of GS traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,257,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,837. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.54.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.71 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

