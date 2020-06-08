Brokerages Set Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Target Price at $30.15

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez acquired 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.32 per share, for a total transaction of $198,276.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 25,649 shares in the company, valued at $546,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $80,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,555.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $406,061. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,522,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,003. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

