Brokerages Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Target Price at GBX 1,286.44

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,318.67 ($16.78).

Several analysts recently commented on TPK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,860 ($23.67) to GBX 1,420 ($18.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,060 ($13.49) to GBX 1,066 ($13.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,470 ($18.71) to GBX 1,050 ($13.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Pete Redfern bought 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,111 ($14.14) per share, for a total transaction of £711.04 ($904.98). Also, insider Christopher Rogers bought 78 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,027 ($13.07) per share, with a total value of £801.06 ($1,019.55). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 204 shares of company stock valued at $205,088.

Shares of LON TPK traded up GBX 57 ($0.73) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,255.50 ($15.98). The company had a trading volume of 813,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,841 ($23.43). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,044.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

