Brokerages Set Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) PT at $50.29

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Roger L. Kearns acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $149,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $5,270,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300 in the last ninety days. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,412,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,380,000 after purchasing an additional 834,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,237,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 268,924 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,307.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 229,570 shares during the period. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.