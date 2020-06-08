Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKE. TheStreet cut Buckle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

NYSE BKE traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $868.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.67 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.52%. Buckle’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Buckle will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Buckle by 130.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,573,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Buckle by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Buckle by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,787,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Buckle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

