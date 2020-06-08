Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $45.70 million and approximately $64,184.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00682494 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 146.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004126 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001705 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.