Canaccord Genuity Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $100.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ESTC. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.86.

Elastic stock traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,619. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.62. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $382,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,350,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 546,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,167,843.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,013. 35.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

