Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.92 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report sales of $34.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.20 million and the highest is $38.41 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $26.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $131.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.53 million to $140.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $127.30 million, with estimates ranging from $115.70 million to $135.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.34 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPLP. ValuEngine lowered Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of CPLP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,105. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $166.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.60. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 168.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 67.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 454,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 14.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,012,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 128,153 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $88,000. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

