Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,215 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 7.63% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $94,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $3,866,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems stock traded up $3.12 on Monday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CSII shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

