CargoX (CXO) Price Tops $0.0156

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. One CargoX token can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. CargoX has a market cap of $2.46 million and $17,509.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.82 or 0.01965745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00178573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00119174 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX was first traded on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,218,230 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

