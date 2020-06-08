Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Receives €16.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.92 ($19.01).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €17.50 ($19.66) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.80 ($16.63) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC set a €19.00 ($21.35) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.40 ($21.80) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of EPA CA traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €14.59 ($16.39). The company had a trading volume of 4,199,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour has a twelve month low of €16.31 ($18.33) and a twelve month high of €23.68 ($26.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.63.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

