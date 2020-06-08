Caspian (CSP) Market Cap Hits $1.41 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $153,479.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $540.58 or 0.05545036 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00056110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002693 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

