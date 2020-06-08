Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Stake Increased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,907,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,970 shares during the quarter. Catalent accounts for 2.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 3.17% of Catalent worth $254,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $83,479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,298,000 after purchasing an additional 637,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,110,000 after purchasing an additional 581,951 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 42.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,937,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,675,000 after purchasing an additional 579,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,469,000 after purchasing an additional 549,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.33. 1,325,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,470. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 107.49, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.65. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.10 million. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Catalent’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.