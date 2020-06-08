Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.68 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 52.28% and a net margin of 36.09%.

CPRX has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.49. 1,977,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,642. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $463.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

