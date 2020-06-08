CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$18,196.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sebastian Rubino sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.49, for a total value of C$18,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,892 shares in the company, valued at C$6,727,607.08.

CCL Industries stock traded up C$0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching C$46.60. The company had a trading volume of 396,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,025. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$34.57 and a 52 week high of C$68.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCL.B. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CCL Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.50.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

