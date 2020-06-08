CDAM UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,891 shares during the period. LGI Homes accounts for about 4.8% of CDAM UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CDAM UK Ltd owned about 1.90% of LGI Homes worth $21,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 36.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in LGI Homes by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $70.28. LGI Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

