CDAM UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,253,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,252 shares during the period. Open Text makes up approximately 9.7% of CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CDAM UK Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of Open Text worth $43,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 212.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Shares of Open Text stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,239. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $814.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.1746 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

