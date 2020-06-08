CDAM UK Ltd Has $39.41 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CDAM UK Ltd reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 8.8% of CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,510.46.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $8.02 on Monday, reaching $1,448.04. 1,692,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,913. The company has a market capitalization of $988.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,352.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,339.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

