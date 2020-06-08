CDAM UK Ltd Makes New $16.92 Million Investment in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 352,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,921,000. Colliers International Group accounts for approximately 3.8% of CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CDAM UK Ltd owned 0.88% of Colliers International Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in Colliers International Group by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,013,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,891,000 after buying an additional 827,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Colliers International Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 884,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,964,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Colliers International Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 749,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,726,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,690,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Colliers International Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 439,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,855,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI stock traded up $3.65 on Monday, reaching $66.16. 126,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $67.36. Colliers International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $92.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $12,086,847.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.