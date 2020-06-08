CDAM UK Ltd Sells 1,275 Shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

CDAM UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,552,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Echostar comprises 11.0% of CDAM UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CDAM UK Ltd owned about 1.59% of Echostar worth $49,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Echostar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Echostar by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Echostar by 3,330.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echostar in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echostar in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SATS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 383,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,243. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. Echostar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.31). Echostar had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Echostar Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

SATS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Echostar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In other Echostar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 5,000 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

