CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,261.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $1,261.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Coinsuper and RightBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $540.37 or 0.05535782 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00056113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002693 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Coinsuper, RightBTC, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

